Priority Health recently named Rick Abbott as senior vice president of employer solutions.
Abbott most recently was co-founder and chief executive officer of Lyn Health.
He received a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and a master’s degree in business administration from DePaul University.
Irish Boat Shop President Michael C. Esposito aims to retire at the end of this year.
He joined the staff in 1994 and became president in 2007.
He took over for the shop’s founder, the late David H. Irish.
Prior to moving to Harbor Springs, Esposito was a sailing instructor at the University of Rhode Island.
Northwestern Michigan College alumnus Susie Janis received the 2023 Outstanding Alumnus Award from the Michigan Community College Association.
Janis, a Traverse City native, attended the college from 1965-67. Recently, she served as co-chair of NMC’s Be What’s Possible campaign.
She received the Outstanding Alumnus Award in 2010 and the NMC Fellow Award in 1992.
The NMC Foundation created the Susanne M. Janis Award, given for volunteer service and leadership.
Additionally, Janis was a governor’s appointee to the Michigan Community Economic Excellence Board, a commissioner on Michigan’s Bureau of History and a member of the Michigan Humanities Council.
