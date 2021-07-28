Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities hired Ashley Soltysiak as manager of the Great Lakes Business Network. The network is a coalition of business members emphasizing a sustainable environmental policy in the region. Soltysiak will help coordinate efforts between Groundwork Center and the National Wildlife Federation-Great Lakes, which co-founded the Great Lakes Business Network. Soltysiak comes to Groundwork Center after serving as an advocate for the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. After graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in environmental biology and zoology, Soltysiak studied 1,500-pound sea turtles in Australia. Soltysiak went back to school and earned a master’s degree in public administration with a focus on environmental policy at Cornell University. She then served as the director of the Utah Sierra Club.
Grand Traverse County Department of Veterans Affairs Director Michael Roof was elected first vice president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers. Roof was elected at the NACVSO’s annual Business Meeting and Training Summit. In addition to his duties as vice president, Roof will be a member of the NACVSO executive board. A Marine Corps veteran, Roof has served as the NACVSO national service director for more than 5 years.
Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic Instructor/Coordinator Christopher J. Faulknor has been invited to speak at the 2021 Ohio Rural Health Conference Aug. 11-13. Faulknor lives in Boyne City and works in the Grand Traverse area as a field paramedic for Mobile Medical Response. Faulknor’s presentation, titled “You’ve Called 911; Now What?” is geared toward rural health clinics and designed to ease the transition from 911 call to ambulance personnel to hospital staff. Faulknor began working on an ambulance in 2006 at the age of 18. He became an EMT in 2006, a paramedic in 2008, earned his bachelor’s degree in emergency medical services in 2020 and is working on his master’s degree.
Exit Realty Paramount added Jill Morrison to its team of real estate sales professionals. Exit Realty Paramount is located at 13919 S. West Bay Shore Drive, Suite 104, in Traverse City. Traverse City is a proud member of EXIT Realty Upper Midwest’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority CEO Karl V. Kovacs announced his retirement last week. Kovacs worked for NLCMHA for 10 years, the last seven as CEO. Kovacs had a number of executive positions in a 46-year career, including the Michigan Bureau of Community Mental Health Services, Amerihealth Mercy, Priority Health and Community Choice Michigan. Kovacs earned his bachelor’s degree cum laude from Harvard University and held master’s degrees in social administration from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and another in management and labor relations from Cleveland State University.
Munson Healthcare has filled a vacancy at Manistee Hospital with a restructuring of positions at Manistee Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort. The changes are effective on Aug. 9. Registered nurse Kelly Tomaszewski, currently the chief nursing officer in both Manistee and Paul Oliver, will move into the position of operating officer/chief nursing officer at Manistee Hospital. Tomaszewski’s position at Paul Oliver “will be restructured similarly and absorbed” by registered nurse Kristi Johnson, chief operating officer in Frankfort, according to the release. Tomaszewski has been with Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for 7 years and also served as chief nursing officer at Cadillac Hospital. Tomaszewski has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in business administration from Grand Valley State University. Johnson has been with Paul Oliver since 2018. Johnson, who has her undergraduate and master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix, was the director of the emergency department at Munson Medical Center for 10 years prior to her position at Paul Oliver.
Andrew Waldron of Jacobs Engineering was honored as the Maintenance Professional of the Year last month at the Michigan Water Environment Association’s 96th Annual Conference at Boyne Mountain Resort. Waldron has held the position of maintenance supervisor at the Traverse City Wastewater Treatment Plant for 3 years and with Jacobs Engineering for 5. The award is given to “a worthy individual who, working on a day-to-day basis in maintenance, has displayed remarkable dedication to an employer and to the MWEA, excelled professionally and publicly promoted the water environment profession,” according to a release.
The Traverse City location of Rehmann announced the promotion of six associates. The promotions at the Traverse City branch of the financial services and advisory firm include Adam Garvey, senior manager; Lauren Braatan, assurance manager; Christien Geiger, advisory & tax senior; Amber Golden, assurance senior; Karen Hockin, senior administrative assistant; and Hank Steiro, assurance in-charge.
Nichols Paper & Supply Company promoted Hal Grossman to president effective Aug. 1 and announced the retirement of chief operating officer Kevin Rahrig effective Dec. 24, 2021. Both report to CEO Mike Olthoff. Rahrig began his career at Nichols in 1985 and has been COO since 2007. Grossman joined Nichols in 1996 and helped develop a strong Healthcare presence early in his career. In 2010 he was promoted to vice president of sales. Headquartered in Norton Shores, Nichols Paper & Supply Company has a branch location in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.