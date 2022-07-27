Charlie Stiehl is retiring after 30 years with Stone Mountain Carpet Mills of Northern Michigan. The company recently was acquired by Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One.
EXIT Northern Shores Reality recently announced Aristea Santoro joined its team. The Elk Rapids office is a member of EXIT Realty Upper Midwest’s network of independently-owned and operated brokerages.
Gosling Czubak Engineering Services, Inc. announces leadership changes. Director of Environmental Services Kevin D. Ringwelski will be promoted to president on Aug. 1, after Douglas A. Coates retires. Coates served as president since 2014 and joined the company as a civil engineer in 1985. Ringwelski started in 1990 and for the last 19 years, served on the Board of Directors and Management Committee. He will be the fifth president in the company’s history. Additionally, Adam R. Biteman will take over as director of the Environmental Services department. He has been with the business since 2004.
