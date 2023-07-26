The City Opera House announces Chad Lindsey as the new executive director. He takes over for retiring Diana Baribeau beginning Aug. 1. Lindsey headed a theater and multiuse arts center for the nonprofit Entertainment Community Fund. He also worked as artistic director for Hook & Eye Theater in New York.
Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts announces Laura Ortiz-LaVelle as the new managing director. The position starts in August. She previously worked as the center’s administrative assistant and events manager. She has worked for nonprofits for 17 years and her experience covers community development, financial development, media marketing, grant writing and donor acquisition.
Darryl Washington was chosen as a 2024 CQ Fellow. Washington is the director of long-term care and support services for Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority and the leader of the Northern Health Care Management division. The one-year cultural intelligence (CQ) certification involves monthly group meetings, individual coaching and travel to Singapore. David Livermore is a founding member of the program.
Local accounting firm Dennis, Gartland & Neirgarth announces staff member promotions. Laura E. Reinhold, CPA, is a tax manager. She joined DGN as an intern in 2004. She received a mechanical engineering degree from Michigan Technological University and an accountancy degree from Ferris State University. Courtney Guy is a senior accountant. She obtained a degree in business administration from Northwood University and an accountancy degree from Ferris State University. Kelly Brown is a senior accountant. She joined the company in 2022, after obtaining an accounting degree from Northern Michigan University. Mickayla Munroe was promoted to senior accountant. She joined the team in 2022, after obtaining her accountancy degree from Ferris State University.
Greg Jones is the new food and beverage director at Treetops Resort. Jones recently worked as general manager at the Brick + Brine Restaurant in Kalamazoo. He was educated at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland, Oregon. Ben Hammock will serve as assistant food and beverage director. Hammock, a Gaylord High School graduate, was recently chef and general manager at Big Buck Brewery in Gaylord.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Justine Johnson as the chief mobility officer and head of the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The position starts Aug. 21. Previously, Johnson, a California native, was head of Mobility Engagement for the SoCal/Southwest Region at Ford Motor Company.
