Russ Soyring joined the Groundwork Center’s Advisory Council following his retirement as the longtime city planner for Traverse City.
Soyring worked for more than 30 years as the city planner. Soyring will likely work closely with Groundwork’s Transportation & Community Design program with Transportation Program Manager Carolyn Ulstad and Deputy Director James Bruckbauer.
Transportation & Community is working on issues such as mobility options, parking solutions, affordable housing and the proposed Ann Arbor to Traverse City passenger rail.
Holly Hillyer joined Olson, Bzdok & Howard, P.C., as an associate attorney.
Hillyer is a litigation associate with the firm, specializing in matters related to environmental law, land use, real estate, energy, Indian law, municipal law and commercial litigation.
Hillyer majored in studio art while earning a bachelor’s degree from Kenyon College.
She was valedictorian of her graduating class and received her law degree summa cum laude from the University of Toledo.
Hillyer began her legal career through the Attorney General’s Honors Program with the U.S. Department of Justice, serving as an attorney advisor for the Detroit Immigration Court.
Hillyer joined the nonprofit civil legal aid firm Advocates for Basic Legal Equality Inc. in Toledo.
She completed an Equal Justice Works Fellowship and most recently served as the legal director for ABLE’s Medical-Legal Partnership for Children, working on a case involving residents who were exposed to and sickened by environmental hazards.
