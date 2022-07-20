Lauren Tucker is the new executive officer for the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area. Tucker, who hails from Traverse City, graduated from Michigan State University. She has owned a business in the construction industry since 2007. She previously served on the board of directors for Junior Achievement.
20Fathoms announces Traverse City native Megan Swan as the director of operations and strategic initiatives. Swan recently served as senior account director at Brightly and previously worked at the advertising firm JDA Worldwide. Additionally, she owns Poppy & Co. and helps with Six Lugs, her family’s business.
Munson Medical Center added Katrina M. Lawrence-Wolff, D.O., to its staff at Munson Healthcare Rheumatology. Lawrence-Wolff joins Munson Healthcare after serving 10 years as a physician in the U.S. Air Force. She graduated from medical school at Michigan State University. She completed a residency in internal medicine at Wright Patterson Medical Center- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and a fellowship in rheumatology at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas. She trained in musculoskeletal ultrasound in rheumatology at the American College of Rheumatology in Georgia.
Traverse City native Austin Groesser was named a 2022 Rising Star in Private Label by Store Brands, a national magazine. Groesser was recognized in the “Under 30” category. His company Big Dipper Cookie Dough Co. began in 2015 and sells edible raw cookie dough products at thousands of stores nationwide and offering white label product in retail locations under their private label brands.
