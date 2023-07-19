Christina Roberts becomes the managing broker at Keller Williams Northern Michigan. Roberts has 20 years of real estate experience. She has a degree in applied plant science and is a graduate of Michigan State University and North Central Michigan College. She takes over for Doug Meteyer, who steps down to associate broker. Meteyer founded KWNM in January 2010 and sold it to The Lucas Howard Group, of Grand Rapids, nearly three years ago. He has worked in real estate since 1985.
The Traverse City Human Rights Commission presented this year’s Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award to Kathy Sanders, who is an executive team member with Before, During and After Incarceration. Also, she is secretary at St. Francis Justice and Peace Committee, coordinator for the Lenten Meal Program and a volunteer for Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse.
ShareCare of Leelanau, Inc. announced Dawn Bousamra became the executive director in June. Bousamra comes from Benzie Senior Resources, where she was senior center coordinator and then assistant executive director.
She also has experience with grant writing and fundraising. She graduated with degrees in writing and education from Northern Michigan University and Grand Valley State University.
Jim Behrmann became a mortgage loan originator with First National Bank Mortgage and recently opened a new office at 830 E. Front St., Suite 323, in Traverse City. Behrmann worked for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in Traverse City for 15 years.
The Michigan Wine Collaborative announce its board of directors for 2023-2024. New to the board is Bonnie Harden of Mari Vineyards, representing northwestern Michigan wineries.
An incumbent member of the board is Brian Lillie of Chateau Chantal, who is also representing the northwestern region. Lille is also MWC vice president in addition to being the chairman of the Marketing & Communications Committee and being active on the Inclusion & Expansion Committee. Other new board members include Andrew Backlin of Modales Wines representing southwest Michigan wineries; Tamela Todd of TnT Sip & Read representing retailers and restaurants; and Mark Vanneste of Howard & Howard PLLC of Royal Oak assuming the honorary legal seat position. Other incumbent board members are executive committee secretary Brian Lesperance of Fenn Valley Winer and Matt Moersch of Moersch Hospitality. The new treasurer is Peter King III of Drew Ryan Wines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.