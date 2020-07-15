Northern Michigan native Nancy Deno has joined Century 21 Northland as a sales affiliate. Deno became a Realtor after working in upper level business management, including a large region in Texas that included more than 400 associates, according to a release. Deno business focus was in sales and finance.
Century 21 Northland Realtor Dave Wilsey earned the Masters Ruby Award from the parent company for sales production in 2019. According to a release, the Ruby level is for a Century 21 sales associate with at least 34 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.
