Laser Printer Technologies added Marti Johnson to its staff as a sales representative. Originally from Traverse City, Johnson has a background in customer relations, serving roles as a media representative, pharmaceutical sales and executive recruiter. In addition to selling toner and ink cartridges, Johnson will service existing accounts, obtain orders and establish new accounts by calling on existing or potential outlets. Johnson has a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University, majoring in psychology with a minor in business and marketing.
Dr. Phoebe D. Danziger joined Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital. A board-certified physician specializing in pediatrics, Danziger has particular interests in the care of newborns and in medical ethics. Danziger practices at Munson Healthcare OMH Medical Group, 829 N. Center Ave., Suite 130. She is accepting new patients; appointments can be made by calling (989) 731-7930. During her training and first years in practice, Danziger “conducted research on parental decision-making surrounding routine newborn preventive practices, including prevention of neonatal vitamin K deficiency bleeding,” according to a release. Danziger graduated medical school from the University of Michigan. She completed a residency in pediatrics at University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor and a pediatric bioethics certificate program at Children’s Mercy Bioethics Center, Kansas City, Missouri.
Dr. Spencer Crouch of Up North Orthodontics in Traverse City achieved the designation of Diplomate from The American Board of Orthodontics. While all orthodontists are licensed, only about 30 percent are board-certified, according to a release. Crouch completed his 3-year orthodontic residency program through the University of Michigan in 2019. He earned additional certification by passing the ABO test. The optional test “is recognized as representing the highest level of commitment in orthodontics,” according to the release.
The Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden appointed Sarah (Kuschell) Masak as its new Executive Director. The board of directors chose the long-time Traverse City resident to succeed her mother, Susan Kuschell, who died in 2018 after leading the organization for nearly 20 years. A few weeks prior to assuming her new position, Masak started a new program in the garden for children with special needs, the Ability Garden. The Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden “teaches children the joys of gardening, healthy eating and good stewardship to the earth through hands-on learning” behind the Traverse Area District Library, according to a release.
Keller Williams Northern Michigan added two to its team of real estate agents through its Big Rapids office, Whitney Harrison and Chris Jane. Harrison has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ferris State University and first got into the world of real estate after college when she and her husband bought their first rental property. Jane ranks in the top 1 percent of agents in terms of sales with the West Central Association of Realtors and in the country, according to RealTrends.
Real Estate One — Northern Michigan Region honored its top producers at its annual awards banquet. Debra Hall of the Randolph Street office in Traverse City earned awards for the REO President’s Club and Division Leader Volume. Hall also received honors for Randolph Office Top Volume and Randolph Office Top Units. Janel Brown of the Front Street office in Traverse City received the REO President’s Club and Front Street Office Top Volume awards.
