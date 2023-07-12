Rev. Jeffrey J. Walsh, bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, named Penny Clemens as superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Gaylord. She has worked in the Diocese of Gaylord since 2018, most recently serving as principal at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in West Branch and as associate superintendent on the Superintendent Leadership Team. She was interim principal at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Catholic School in Prudenville for the 2019-20 school year. She has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Michigan- Flint.
The International Affairs Forum at Northwestern Michigan College recently announced leadership changes. Interim Director Jim Bensley returned to his primary role at the college, directing international services and service learning. The IAF is now led by advisory board co-chairs Michael Lehnert and Stan Otto. Lehnert retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2010. He is the vice chairman of the veterans advocacy group Northern Michigan for Veterans (Project Cherry Tree). Otto was a senior diplomat in the State Department and taught in Taiwan, Egypt and Iran.
Rebecca Tippett joins Keller Williams Northern Michigan. She moved to Traverse City in November 2022 and became a co-founding member of KIRE Realty Group within KW Northern Michigan. Previously, she had a private practice as a medical massage therapist in Ohio.
Greenleaf Trust hired Maggy Steffy as a business development officer for its Petoskey location and Evan Visuri as a wealth management associate in northern Michigan. Steffy has 15 years of experience as a practicing attorney. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics and Spanish from Kalamazoo College and earned her juris doctor from Loyola University of Chicago School of Law. Visuri has a bachelor’s in business administration- finance from Western Michigan University and is pursuing a certified financial planner certification.
Daniel Bacheler is the new farm manager at the Michigan State University Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center in Traverse City. Bacheler begins his on-site duties Aug. 1. He has more than 20 years of experience in horticulture and landscaping. Before joining MSU, he was an instructor at Fort Range Community College in Colorado. He also managed commercial and residential landscape construction and installation in Colorado and Michigan. Bacheler graduated from MSU with a bachelor’s degree in horticulture and landscape design. He is a certified landscape technician and private pesticide applicator in Colorado and certified nurseryman in Michigan.
The Michigan State University Extension hired Chris Bardenhagen as a farm management educator. He joined the farm management team in June and works at the Leelanau County MSU Extension office. He is a lifelong farmer, business lawyer and former MSU Extension Product Center consultant. Additionally, Bardenhagen was appointed to a four-year term on the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation Board of Directors.
The Michigan Department of Transportation named Gregg Brunner as chief operations officer. He previously worked as director of the Bureau of Field Services. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Michigan State University and is a licensed professional engineer in Michigan.
The U.S. Small Business Administration selected Thaddeus Hammond as deputy district director of its Michigan office. Hammond is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and previously worked as a senior business development manager for a Department of Defense contractor.
