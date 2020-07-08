Dr. John W. Nay joined Munson Medical Center as a board-certified specialist in radiology. Nay practices with Grand Traverse Radiologists, P.C., at Munson Medical Center and reads radiological reports for other hospitals in Munson Healthcare. Nay graduated medical school from Indiana University in Indianapolis. In St. Louis, Nay completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology/Barnes-Jewish Hospital and a fellowship in a musculoskeletal radiology at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology/Washington University.
Copper Ridge Surgery Center hired Claudia Ogden as its finance controller. A certified public accountant, Ogden earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. Ogden has worked in healthcare for 17 years.
Century 21 Northland Realtor Matt Geib earned a Centurion Producer Award for 2019. Geib has been with Century 21 Northland for seven years. The Centurion Producer is for a sales associate who closes a minimum of 69 transaction sides in a calendar year. Geib has earned five consecutive Centurion Producer awards. He has also received five President’s Producer Awards for Commitment to Quality Service and Productivity and several Quality Service Pinnacle Awards.
Paige Schrotenboer is expanding her duties as a Clinical Nurse Educator at Copper Ridge Surgery Center. She will oversee the education, training and certification of clinical staff in her new role. A Certified Peri-Anesthesia Nurse (CAPA) at Copper Ridge, Schrotenboer works in pre-post operative nursing at Copper Ridge. She has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare.
The Michigan Architectural Foundation awarded its 2020 MAF Leadership Award to Rae Dumke of Maple City. A current MAF trustee, Dumke was the Executive Director of the American Institute of Architects Michigan, the American Institute of Architects Detroit and the Michigan Architectural Foundation from 1984 until her retirement in 2010. She was granted honorary membership in the AIA in 1990. Dumke was “recognized for efforts in creating architectural education programming for children and adults,” according to a release. She helped establish the Rae Dumke Development Fund, an endowment focused on supporting architectural education for youth and general information on architecture for adults, She also partnered with two others to curate the fund’s two architecture book collections, “100 Essential Architecture Books” and “Build Imagination.”
