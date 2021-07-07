William (Bill) Keller joined Century 21 Northland as a sales associate specializing in residential and luxury property sales in the five-county region. Keller moved to Traverse City in 1983 after 36 years in automobile sales, sales management and finance. Keller worked for 10 years as a national trainer in sales and leasing for Ford and Chrysler Finance. Keller, who retired early from the Lincoln Park Police Department, sold real estate for 3 years at Trans World Realty in Southfield. In his new role at Century 21 Northland, Keller can be contacted at (231) 218-5515 or bill.keller@c21northland.com.
Dr. Walt Noble, the interim chief medical officer at Munson Medical Center since January, had the interim title removed from his name. Noble will continue to “provide the physician perspective on, and leadership around, the direction of healthcare delivery ... and ensure high standards of quality, continuity, efficiency, and effectiveness of patient care,” according to a release. Noble has been on the active medical staff at Munson since 1989 as chief surgical services officer, chair of the Department of Surgery, interim trauma medical director and being a part of the Trauma Acute Care Surgery Service. Noble has been an instructor at the University of Michigan and Northwestern Michigan College. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Marquette University, graduated from medical school at the University of Wisconsin and completed his residency at the University of Michigan.
The Rotary Club of Traverse City welcomed three new board members for two-year terms: Max Anderson, Assistant Vice President and Commercial Lender with Honor Bank; Nick Beadleston, founding partner at Good Impacts; and Jen Casey, Partner and Vice President of Sales for Vortex Studios. The new president of the Rotary Club is Mark Eckhoff, Senior Associate with Three West Commercial Real Estate, who has been a Rotarian for 15 years. Also serving on the board is Page Graves, Steve Haskin, Connor Miller, Mack Beers and Marlene Bevan.
