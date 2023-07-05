Michele Aucello joined the team at EXIT Northern Shores Realty in Elk Rapids.
DTE Gas president Joi Harris became president and COO of DTE Energy on July 3. Harris will lead both utilities — DTE Gas and DTE Electric — as well as Customer Service, Information Technology, Corporate Services and the Environmental Management and Safety organizations. She will report to DTE Chairman and CEO Jerry Norcia. Harris, who has a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and an MBA from Wayne State University, is on the board of directors for the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.