Randy Hodges is the new primary care service line executive director at Munson Healthcare. Hodges will coordinate primary care services for Munson Healthcare and ensure patient access to primary care in local communities. Hodges’ hiring was announced by Munson Healthcare President of Ambulatory Services and Value Based Care Laura Glenn. Hodges joined Munson in 2010 as the sleep medicine and cardio diagnostic manager for Manistee Hospital. Hodges has also served as director of ambulatory services in Manistee and regional director of operations for the physician network in the south region. Hodges has a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University and a Master of Business Administration from Florida Tech University in healthcare administration.
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation added Traverse City West High School student Amy Jun to its board of directors. Jun is the second youth representative to serve on the organization’s voluntary governing body board comprised of community members from a five-county region. Jun succeeds Marina Ascione, who served from 2019-2020. Jun is also a leadership team member of the Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council, which reviews and approves grants from the Foundation’s Youth Endowment. The YAC awarded $76,800 in grants to 17 nonprofits in the region during the 2020-2021 school year. Jun will be a senior at Traverse City West in the fall. She moved with her family from Houston to Traverse City in 2020.
