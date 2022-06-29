Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&