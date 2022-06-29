East Jordan Lions Club members received awards for their service to the club: Bob Noll obtained the Melvin Jones Award; Linda Gocha received the Lion of the Year Award; and Adam St. Onge earned the Perfect Attendance Award. These members received Chevron awards for their years of service: Terry Graham, 10 years; Bill Chase, 15 years; Greg McGeorge, 10 years; Jim Wray, 15 years; and Tim Streufert, 30 years.
The Kalkaska Kiwanis presented the Hometown Heroes Award in mid-June to Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post Commander Scott McManus, MSP Trooper Curtis St. Louis, Kalkaska County Sheriff Patrick Whiteford, Michigan Conservation Officers John Huspen and Jacob Hamilton, Garfield Police Department Deputy Chief Zygmond Bogumil and Kalkaska Department of Public Safety Chief Aaron Popa.
Hagerty announces Jay Koval as its senior vice president of investor relations, a newly created position. He has more than 20 years of experience in capital markets and created investor relations programs at Brown-Forman and Starwood Hotels and Resorts. Prior to this, he was a buy-side analyst for Invesco Funds Group and a sell-side analyst at Bank of America Securities. Koval started his career on the consumer/retail team at JP Morgan.
Old Town Playhouse recently hired two staff members. Jim Muratzki will manage the box office. Before this, he was technology director at the Land Information Access Association in Traverse City. Jena Van Wagner will serve as marketing manager. She previously worked in advertising agencies, corporations and as a freelancer.
Kristin Stempky assumes the role of financial controller for Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences, Inc. Stempky received a master’s degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University and a B.A. in business administration from Lake Superior State University. She replaces Chief Financial Officer Brian Blood, who is retiring after 36 years with the company.
John Williams is the new president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. Williams was interim executive director with the Summit Education Initiative before joining Habitat Michigan. He also worked with Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, Ford Motor Company and Nissan North America. He takes over July 1 for Sandra Pearson, who led Habitat Michigan since 2010.
GreenStone Farm Credit Services named Travis Jones president and chief executive officer. He currently is the cooperative’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. Jones begins his new role Aug. 1 after Dave Armstrong retires. The agricultural lender serves Michigan and northeast Wisconsin.
