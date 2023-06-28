Bill Knable is the new president of Grand Traverse Plastics. Knable has more than 25 years of management experience. He obtained a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University and served in the United States Army. He takes over for Bob White who retires in June after 40 years with the company.
City of Traverse City Deputy Clerk Sarah Lutz received the 2023 Deputy Clerk of the Year Award from the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks. She began working for Grand Traverse County in 2011, taking on the role of chief deputy clerk in 2013. She became deputy clerk for the city in June 2021. She is a member of the MAMC, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the Grand Traverse County Municipal Clerks Association (secretary).
DTE Energy named Deborah Byers to its board of directors. Byers is a retired partner from Ernst & Young LLP. She oversaw markets and growth strategy in the law company’s primary industry markets and served as a Houston Office managing partner. Byers worked as a senior adviser for Veriten, a media, research and consulting platform focused on the energy industry. She also serves on the advisory board of Switch Energy Alliance and is a board member for the Memorial Hermann Foundation and the DePelchin Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Jill Dralle, vice president and chief operating officer (COO) of Nexteer Automotive, USA, and Mark Kramer, president and CEO of Anderson Development Company, were newly-elected to the board of directors of the Michigan Manufacturing Association at its June annual meeting. Re-elected to the MMA Board of Directors were Dex Battista, senior manager of Government Relations, Magna International of America, Inc.; Tammy Bernier, CEO, Duperon Corporation; Board Chair Jeff Daniel, vice president and chief financial officer, PVS Chemicals; William Henderson III, president, Aircraft Precision Products, Inc.; Jeff Stoutenburg, Dow Government Affairs director for North America, The Dow Chemical Company; and AnnMarie Treglia, global manager of GA and the Environment, Dart Corporation. Additional members include Gabby Bruno, regional director, Government Relations, Ford Motor Company; George W. Cook, III, senior director, State Government Relations, Kellogg; Annette G. Crandall, president, Quality Assured Plastics, Inc.; Vice Chair Patrick Curry, president, Fullerton Tool Company, Inc.; James M. Green, executive director of Human Resources, Lacks Enterprises; Valerie Knol, manager, Government Relations, Stellantis; Brad Lawton, chairman CEO, Star Cutter Company; Srikanth Maddipati, vice president, Treasurer and Investor Relations, CMS Energy Corporation and Consumers Energy; Brian O’Connell, regional director, State Government Relations, General Motors; Matthew Paul, president and COO, DTE Gas; Treasurer Carrie Randles, CPA, audit managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP – Detroit Office; David Schmidt, president/COO, Alro Steel; John Stefko, general manager, Marathon Petroleum Company LP; Daniel Szymanski, chairman CEO, Jedco, Inc.; Tony Trecapelli, executive vice president, Metals Segment, Gemini Group, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.