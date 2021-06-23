Darci Ricker will manage human resources functions for Black Star Farms at its Suttons Bay and Traverse City locations. Ricker earned her bachelor’s degree in American studies from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and went on to receive her juris doctor from the New England School of Law in Boston. Ricker began her professional career as a field investigator for the National Labor Relations Board.
She went on to lead human resources teams for Coca-Cola Enterprises, Abercrombie & Fitch, Filene’s Basement, The Wet Seal and Rite Aid. Ricker has experience in talent management and acquisition as well as employment practices, organizational development and training development.
Alicia Maitland is the new Chief Financial Officer for Munson Healthcare. Maitland succeeds Mark Hepler, who is retiring at the end of the month. Maitland has served as the vice president of finance and corporate controller for Munson Healthcare and the chief financial officer for Munson Medical Center since 2016. Maitland joined Munson Healthcare in August of 2012 as the director of financial planning and operations.
She was promoted to corporate controller in 2015 before another advancement a year later. Maitland joined Munson Healthcare after 11 years at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and seven years at Deloitte in the tri-state (New York/New Jersey/Connecticut) and metropolitan Chicago areas. Maitland is a certified public accountant, member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and on the board at Venture North Funding and Development in Traverse City. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boston College’s Wallace E. Carroll School of Management.
Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services Funeral Director Shawn Lowe qualified for the Certified Funeral Service Practitioner designation from the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
Lowe completed an 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events to earn the designation.
