The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan will recognize individuals, students and businesses at its BBB Trust Award Celebration in July. Karen Smoots receives the 2022 Trust Award.
Smoots is the president and founder of KMS Designs Inc. She also started the nonprofit Glove Me Please to provide gloves for kids. Traverse City business Purity Cylinder Gases, Inc. is honored for being BBB accredited for 50 years.
Norte’s board of directors named Jill Sill as the new executive director. Sill started as Norte’s director of operations in 2020. She became interim executive director in September 2021 after then executive director Ty Schmidt was removed from the board. Previously, she worked as the administrative assistant at Woodland School.
Greenwich Hospitality appointed Taryn Miracle as the director of sales and marketing at Delamar Traverse City. Miracle previously was the director of sales and catering at the Great Wolf Lodge. She received the 2015 Sales Leader of the Year Award, and earned her B.S. in business administration from Ferris State University as well as a digital marketing certificate from Michigan State University.
Aspire North Realtors announces its new Events and Meetings Coordinator Meghan McGuire. McGuire worked in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years. She graduated from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism management.
The Manistee County Visitors Bureau tapped local resident and long-time marketing communications professional Sammie Lukaskiewicz as its executive director. She will start her new position July 5. Lukaskiewicz comes to the MCVB after leading strategic communications for Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, where she was vice president of marketing and communications since December 2019. Lukaskiewicz also worked for the State of Michigan, promoting talent and career opportunities as part of the Michigan Department of Talent and Economic Development under Gov. Rick Snyder and at the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lukaskiewicz worked for 16 years with NASCAR, where she was handled communications, promotions, advertising and marketing at Kansas Speedway and Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, where she was the vice president of marketing and communications. A former newspaper reporter, Lukaskiewicz has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s degree in management and leadership from Webster University in St. Louis. She is a board director for the Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville, treasurer for the Great Lakes Winter Trails Council and member of National Ski Patrol.
MSU Federal Credit Union Chief Financial Officer Sara Dolan received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award from the Credit Union National Association Finance Council. Dolan is recognized for mentoring her employees and helping launch the Savings Builder account, the MSUFCU Visa Signature Credit Card and tap-to-pay technology.
