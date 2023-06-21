City of Traverse City Geographical Information Systems Coordinator Jerry Swanson received the GIS for Everyone Award from IMAGIN. The award goes to an organization or individual who “seeks to make GIS data or analysis accessible to other organizations and/or the public, and that strives to disseminate, share data, and make spatial data available to everyone,” according to a release. Swanson has worked as GIS coordinator for the City since 2018.
Honor Bank announces Alesha Paulsen is promoted to Bank Secrecy Act officer. She joined the bank in 2020 as an assistant branch manager at the Traverse City branch and moved to the Security and Compliance department in 2021.
CMS Energy named Holly Bowers vice president of gas engineering and supply. She replaced Dennis Dobbs, who retired after 20 years with the company. Bowers previously worked as executive director of operations compliance and controls for Consumers Energy.
She has a bachelor’s degree in biosystems engineering with an environmental specialization from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Baker College. Additionally, she serves on the Michigan State University Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering Industry Advisory Board and the Michigan 811 Miss Dig Board of Directors and participates with the American Gas Association.
