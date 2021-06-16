Realtor Chris Diebel became part of Keller Williams Northern Michigan thought Manistee’s Dwelling Realty. Prior to becoming a Realtor in 2013, Diebel owned a construction company and worked in the hospitality industry. Diebel moved to Free Soil from the Grand Rapids area in 2007. Keller Williams Northern Michigan also added Donna Kellogg to its staff. Kellogg began her real estate career in eastern Tennessee and traveled to other parts of the country before returning to northern Michigan, where she was raised.
Honor Bank promoted Paula McCans to assistant vice president, deposit operations manager. McCans was the long-time assistant deposit operations manager. McCans has been with Honor Bank for 25 years, more than 20 in the Deposit Operations department. McCans replaces Sue Meredith, who will retire this summer after 53 years with Honor Bank.
Christopher J. Alpers of Lake Leelanau and Philip Schwallier of Sparta are the new appointees to the Michigan Apple Committee Board of Directors. The vice president of operations at Red Path Orchards, Alpers was appointed to represent District 4 on the board. His term began May 5 and expires April 1, 2024. Alpers succeeds Robert Gregory on the board. Alpers, who has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Northern Michigan University, is the vice president of operations for Red Path Orchards. The Michigan Apple Committee also elected officers. Michael Dietrich of Conklin was elected chair and Kimberly Kropf of Lowell vice chair. The election ends the nine-year, three-term service of Mark Youngquist as chair. The Michigan Apple Committee is made up of seven growers appointed by the Governor and represents four different regions of the state.
Nichols Paper & Supply Company promoted Heather Smith to marketing manager. She joined Nichols in May 2018 as marketing coordinator and was promoted to the new position in May. Nichols has more than 10 years of experience in marketing and events in the Muskegon area with a focus the last three years on digital marketing. Based in Norton Shores, Nichols has a branch location in Traverse City.
