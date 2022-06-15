Kate Jarvi recently joined the Inland Seas Education Association as office manager. She manages daily office activities, maintains the nonprofit’s requirements and works in human resources.
Lake Michigan Credit Union hired Teri Damman as a mortgage loan officer in Traverse City. She has almost 30 years of experience in mortgage lending. Damman graduated with a degree in business and accounting from Oakland University.
Susan Kirkman is the new digital marketing and charitable giving manager at Catholic Human Services. Kirkman graduated from Lake Superior State University in 2015 with a degree in communication, and then worked as the services coordinator for Upward Bound at LSSU. In 2020, she graduated from Michigan State University with a master’s degree in strategic communication.
Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Kern is retiring at the end of June. Kern took on this role in 2015. Kern plans to consult with the chamber as needed through the end of 2022. Chamber staff members Laura Savoie and Maryl Kohl will co-direct operations and activities while the board searches for a new executive director.
Traverse City Tourism hired Brett Bowman as sales manager. Bowman previously worked as sales manager at Great Wolf Lodge, executive meeting manager at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and program coordinator at Crossing Boundaries. He graduated with a degree in hospitality business from Michigan State University and is the vice president of finance for Meeting Professionals International, Michigan Chapter.
Copper Ridge Surgery Center Technicians Sara Jakee and Jennifer Edmonson attended the National Healthcare Sterile Processing Association National Conference in San Antonio. Jakee, an endo technician, received the Flexible Endoscope Reprocessing certification while Edmonson, the central processing department team leader, received Sterile Processing and Distribution Technician certification. The focus of the 2022 HSPA conference was “Professionals Instrumental to Patient Safety.”
Norte welcomed two new employees: Tyler Wituszynski as a bike mechanic and Shea O’Brien as a team associate. Wituszynski plans to work with volunteers at the Wheelhouse, manage the Grand Traverse Regional Kids’ Bike Library and teach bike mechanics. O’Brien will assist with merchandise sales and youth balance bikes at the Norte Clubhouse.
Detective Lieutenant Ken Mills plans to retire from the Michigan State Police at the end of June. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Northern Michigan University in 1985. He worked for the Michigan Department of Corrections in Marquette from 1986-1987, when he joined the MSP. He graduated from the 101st Trooper Recruit School and was assigned to the Grand Haven Post. Mills was promoted to detective sergeant with the Central Michigan Enforcement Team in 1994 and to detective lieutenant with the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team in 1998. He was commander of the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement since 2002.
