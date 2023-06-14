Nancy Packer recently advanced to Realtor with Keller Williams Northern Michigan. She joined the company in 2019 as part of the leadership/agent support team. She has more than 20 years of customer service experience.
Honor Bank Assistant Vice President and Commercial Lender Max Anderson was selected as part of the “40 Under 40: 2023 Community Bank Leaders” by the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Traverse Area District Library Director Michele P. Howard was named to the Michigan Library Association Board of Directors. She has been a professional librarian for 28 years.
Anastasiya Zubaryeva joined Digestive Health Associates of Northern Michigan as a physician assistant. Before this, Zubaryeva managed primary care patients at Integrated Visiting Physician Solutions and was a physician assistant student for one year of clinical rotations. She has a bachelor’s degree in allied health and science from Grand Valley State University in Traverse City and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Le Moyne University in New York.
United Way of Northwest Michigan announces new staff members for its health program United We Smile: Ashley Johnston, office manager; Danielle Oswalt, community health worker and Jay Rangel, clinic manager. United We Smile aims to launch this fall in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.