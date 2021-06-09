Graceland Fruit appointed Joe Winowiecki as chief financial officer. Winowiecki will lead the company’s accounting, finance, reporting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, risk management and information technology functions, according to a release. Winowiecki comes to Graceland Fruit after serving as CFO for Atlas Space Operations. His career includes serving as executive vice president and CFO for Versus Technology, a decade in various roles at Steelcase and at the public accounting firm BDO Seidman. A certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Michigan Association of CPAs, Winowiecki earned his degree in finance from Michigan State University and an MBA in accounting and tax from DePaul University in Chicago.
Kelly Price joined Century 21 Northland, where she will specialize in residential, luxury and recreational property sales in the Grand Traverse area. Price comes to Century 21 Northland after 10 years as an event coordinator for local dining establishments. Price began her career as a police/fire dispatcher. After attending college for criminal justice, Price served as a police officer, DARE officer, narcotics officer and crime scene investigator in south Florida. Price can be contacted at Kelly.price@c21northland.com.
Real Estate One Northern Michigan Region honored a pair of two-agent teams for being top producers at its annual awards banquet. Jack Lane/The Jack Lane Team of the Randolph Office earned the REO President’s Club honors in 2020 with $24 million in sales and 42 units sold. The Moon/Mohr Team consisting of Lynne Moon and Erica Moon-Mohr, earned the REO President’s Club and Distinguished Service Award honors in 2020 with more than $21.5 million in sales and 59 units sold.
