David Emmel recently retired as president of the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance. Emmel plans to work part time with the alliance to help lead operations and assist with the transition to a new leader. Before joining the NLEA in 2020, he was the regional director and senior business consultant for the Small Business Development Center of Northeast Michigan.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority announces lead agencies to Regional Housing Partnerships, including the Northwest Housing Partnership Lead in Region D with Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown. Agencies work with local governments, nonprofits, developers, businesses, local health departments and others to address area housing needs following the Michigan Statewide Housing Plan.
Morgan Stanley names Mike Kebler to its Pacesetter’s Club, a global recognition program for financial advisers. Kebler is a financial adviser in the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management office in Traverse City. Additionally, Mark Lundmark, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management financial adviser and senior portfolio management director, was promoted to executive director.
Bowerman, Ford, Clulo & Luyt, P.C. announces new members of its law firm. Cynthia A. Anderson is an attorney of counsel who practices in business formation, business sales and purchases, business mergers and acquisitions, general business counsel, contracts, commercial real estate, residential real estate and estate planning. Anderson graduated from the University of Michigan Law School. Diane Kuhn Huff is an attorney of counsel who practices in estate planning trust administration, probate, supplemental needs trust and elder law. She earned her degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School and a B.A. from Michigan State University. Previously, the women were partners at Anderson & Huff, PLC in Traverse City.
