Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN... * AFFECTED AREA...Northern lower Michigan. * TIMING...Through early this evening. * WIND...North winds 10 to 15 mph, with frequent gusts around 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 18 to 28 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the low to middle 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of wind...low relative humidity...extremely dry fuel moisture...and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&