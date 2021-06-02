Dr. Diana Curran joined the staff at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. The board-certified physician specializes in obstetrics and gynecology with special interests in obstetrics, postpartum depression, robotic gynecologic surgery, gynecologic surgery, polycystic ovary syndrome and incontinence. Curran practices at Munson Healthcare Cadillac OB/GYN, 7985 Mackinaw Trail, Suite 201. She is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (231) 876-6100. Curran graduated medical school from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
Honor Bank promoted Mary Wixson to assistant vice president and Benzonia branch manager. Wixson has worked at the Copemish branch since 2018. She began her tenure with Honor Bank as seasonal customer service representative and progressed through different positions with increasing responsibility to her current role of branch manager in January 2020. Wixson was named the 2020 Employee of the Year at Honor Bank.
Colin Herrmann of Cutco Closing Gifts was named the Aspire North Realtors Affiliate of the Month for May 2021. Herrmann started selling Cutco in June 2015 and was one of the top 10 representatives in Michigan that summer. Herrmann directed his own Cutco office the summers of 2016-17 while pursing a degree in communications and business from Grand Valley State University. The 2020 graduate of Grand Valley State University has worked with Cutco Closing Gifts full-time since 2018, providing custom-engraved products for Realtors and lenders.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital added Dr. Laris E. Galejs to its medical staff. A board-certified physician specializing in urology, Galejs’ special interests include prostate cancer, enlarged prostate treatments, the prevention and treatment of kidney stones, incontinence, erectile dysfunction and vasectomy reversal. Galejs practices at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Urology, located at 1011 Sunnyside Drive. He is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (231) 779-2565. After graduating from medical school at the University of Iowa, Galejs completed his urology residency at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
If you have a local item for inclusion in business memoranda, email biz@record-eagle.com. Please include a color jpg photo if available.
