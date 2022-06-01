Michelle Veliquette is the new operations manager at Extreme Cleaning Solutions in Traverse City. She has more than 20 years of experience in business operations. She received her bachelor’s degree in business from Davenport University.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan added Bill Marsh Auto co-owner Mike Marsh to its board of directors for a three-year term and Brooke Stebner to its team of professionals as a mentoring specialist. The addition of Marsh gives Bigs 11 board members. Marsh has worked with Bigs for more than 25 years. He is the director of sales operations at Bill Marsh Auto. Marsh has also served on the board of Freedom Builders, United Way of Northwest Michigan and the Bank of Northern Michigan. Stebner earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Eastern Michigan University. She taught preschool and kindergarten and English in South Korea and worked as a substitute teacher for all grades as part of 20 years of experience in the education field.
The North Country Community Mental Health Board of Directors recognized Dennis Priess for serving on the NCCMH Board of Directors for nine years. Priess was appointed by the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners in February 2013. He served on the Personnel Committee and Quality Improvement Council. He was also chosen to represent NCCMH on the Northern Michigan Regional Entity Board of Directors, where he served for six years.
Lindsay Raymond is the newest member of the Old Town Playhouse Board of Trustees. Raymond, an owner and employment law attorney at Danbrook Adams Raymond PLC, joined the board in April. Raymond previously chaired Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan and also serves on the Impact100 Traverse City Board of Directors.
Nineteen Michigan State Troopers graduated from the 141st Trooper Recruit School. the department’s first for licensed police officers. Six of the graduates were assigned to Seventh District posts. Assigned to the Cadillac post were troopers Patrick McClure (Marion), Derek Reed (Thompsonville), Michael Ruggles (Buckley), Cole Vanderpool (Cadillac) and Benjamin Weber (Kingsley). Trooper Koedy Dole (Grayling) was assigned to the Houghton Lake post.
Huntington Bancshares, Incorporated announced Thomas C. Shafer will retire Dec. 31. Shafer will step down from his role as the Senior Executive Vice President and Co-President, Commercial Bank, on June 30. He will continue as Senior Executive Vice President from July 1 through the end of the fiscal year. Shafer joined Huntington in 2021 as part of the merger with TCF, where he was Chief Executive Officer of TCF National Bank and Vice Chairman of the Board of TCF Financial Corporation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.