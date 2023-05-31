Stacy Schafer recently joined Keller Williams Northern Michigan. She has two bachelor’s degrees and soon completes her master’s degree in informatics.
Retired Michigan State University Extension Educator Kurt Schindler won the 2023 Michigan Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year Award from the Michigan Committee of the American Tree Farm System. He owns and maintains property in Wellston/Brethren that has been in his family since 1931.
Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce President Nikki Devitt was chosen to participate in the eighth class of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Leads Fellowship Program. After completing the six-month program, Devitt can join the foundation’s network of more than 250 chambers of commerce and statewide associations in regular education and workforce programs.
Family Health Care added Kaley Aown, a certified family nurse practitioner, to its medical clinic in Cadillac. Aown earned her nurse practitioner degree from Michigan State University and completed undergraduate studies at Northern Michigan University. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Michigan Council of Nurse Practitioners.
William Mills is a new detailer and general shop maintenance worker at Sonny’s Body Shop. Mills is studying to become an automotive mechanic technician.
Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District hired Alicia Schlehuber to fill the new Behavioral Health Coordinator position. She is currently the special populations coordinator for the Public Schools of Petoskey and begins her new role in July.
Christina Kachiros was promoted to Lake Ann Branch manager at Honor Bank.
Eight recruits were sworn in Thursday by the Michigan State Police at the 26th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School graduation in Lansing. Andrew Zapfe, of Cheboygan, was assigned to the Paw Paw Post in the Fifth District while Alexander Hincka, of Rogers City, was assigned to the Traverse City Post in the Seventh District. Hincka received the Outstanding Performance and Physical Fitness awards for the class.
DTE Energy named new leaders for its electric and natural gas companies. Inderpal Deol is the vice president of Energy Supply. Deol joined the company in 2006. Henry (HJ) Decker is the vice president of Gas Sales and Supply. Decker has been with the business for 10 years.
DTE Energy also announces employee promotions. Rodney Cole was named president of the DTE Foundation and DTE Corporate Citizenship, and Evette Griffe will work as the vice president of Customer and Community Engagement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.