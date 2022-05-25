Sen. Curt VanderWall presented an award to Anthony McKean, of Cadillac, at Clubhouse Michigan’s statewide employment recognition event for people with mental illness. McKean was recognized for his work at Club Cadillac, Blue Heron, After 26 Depot and Hope Network.
Courtney Wiggins was selected to receive the 2022 Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award from the City of Traverse City’s Human Rights Commission. Wiggins is the co-founder of Northern Michigan E3, a local nonprofit that supports diversity and equality for all residents and visitors.
Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences, Inc. recently announced that Project Engineer Elizabeth Princing and Project Surveyor Corey Krautkremer received professional registrations from the State of Michigan. Princing passed the Michigan licensing examination for professional engineers. She received a B.S. in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University and joined Gosling Czubak in 2015. Krautkremer passed the state licensing exam for professional surveyors. She earned her B.S. in survey engineering and started at Gosling Czubak in 2020.
Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation SmartZone hired Amanda Jackson as the development and marketing manager. Jackson, of Calumet, has a degree in graphic communications and more than 14 years of marketing and grant writing experience in higher education, nonprofit, retail, construction and real estate. She previously worked at Michigan Technological University as a project manager in the University Marketing and Communications department and as assistant director in the Career for Educational Outreach department. She is involved with the City of Hancock Parks and Recreation Commission, the U.P. Health Systems Portage Board of Trustees and the Western Upper Peninsula Food Bank and Community Action Agency. She was a board member and past president for Keweenaw Young Professionals.
Several MSU Federal Credit Union Board members were reelected for three-year terms: Angela Brown, Gregory Deppong and Steven Kurncz. Deppong was elected chair and Kurncz will serve as the secretary for the executive committee. The board also elected Janet Lillie as the executive committee vice chair and Elizabeth Lawrence as treasurer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.