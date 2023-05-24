Northwestern Michigan College recognizes several employees during the 2022-23 academic year. Great Lakes Culinary Institute Director Les Eckert received the Team Excellence Award. Police Academy Director Gail Kurowski obtained the Staff Excellence Award.
NMC Philosophy Instructor Sarah Montgomery-Richards earned the Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award. NMC Biology Instructor Nick Roster obtained the Imogene Wise Faculty Excellence Award.
Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Elk Rapids Association recently announced this year’s “5 Under 40” winners: Melissa West, co-owner of Zoetic Group; Emily Periard Petrovich, owner and creative director of Copper Bottom Creative Co.; Tom Shelder, financial adviser with Edward Jones; Joe Fischer, insurance agent at Fischer Insurance and Lauren Dake, community engagement manager for Norte Youth Cycling. These five local professionals are younger than 40 and were selected for their economic and social impact on the region and community, according to a release.
Dr. Angela Pohl will take over the practice of Dr. Robert Pacer at Traverse Bay Internal Medicine in early June. Pohl is a board-certified internist with more than 10 years of experience in Traverse City. She graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a residency at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago. Pohl has worked with Pacer since 2020.
hemming& Wealth Management promoted Tanelle Budd to associate adviser. Budd recently passed her Series 65 licenses. She will provide financial planning and investment management services for clients.
