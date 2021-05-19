High Street Insurance Partners appointed Brian Clifford as Principal & Executive Liability Segment Leader. Clifford will be responsible for the company's market solutions in this segment, which includes professional, directors and officers (D&O) liability and cyber lines of coverage. Clifford comes to High Street after serving as the vice president at Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions. He also spent nearly a decade at Hiscox, where he had a regional leadership role and directed its management liability products. Clifford also was a Senior Underwriter at Great American. Headquartered in Traverse City, High Street was founded in 2018 and has offices in the Midwest, Northeast and Northwest United States.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort hired Katie Jones as its executive director, effective June 1. Jones, who has a four-generation connection to the area, is moving to Frankfort from Nashville. Jones has a background in theater, writing and film production. Jones was the co-writer and starred in "The Cold and the Quiet" which won Best Actress & Best Cinematography at the Midwest Independent Film Festival and Best Directing, Best Editing and Best Narrative Feature at the Women’s Independent Film Festival. She was also an associate producer on the 2019 film "An Acceptable Loss" starring Jamie Lee Curtis.
Priority Health promoted Megan Schmidt to senior vice president of employer solutions. Schmidt will direct the company’s commercial insurance line. Schmidt has been with Priority Health since 2005 and has spent the last four years as vice president of sales and client services. Involved with the Michigan Association of Health Underwriters, American Cancer Society, the Michigan Women’s Foundation, Inforum and the Grand Rapids Economic Club, Schmidt graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ferris State University.
CMS Energy vice president, controller and chief accounting officer Glenn Barba will retire Sept. 1. Current Consumers Energy vice president of tax Scott McIntosh will succeed Barba in the new position of vice president, tax, controller and chief accounting officer. A certified public accountant with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University and a master's degree in taxation from Golden Gate University, McIntosh has been with CMS since 2004 in the tax department managing regulatory issues and domestic tax matters.
