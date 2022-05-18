Sonny’s Body Shop hired Greg Eyer to join its Traverse City team. Eyer will work as an auto body technician. He has many years of experience as a technician in the automotive industry, is I-CAR certified and is the fourth generation in his family to pursue this career.
Andrew Moe was appointed as the 2022-23 headmaster at St. Michael High School, a classical Catholic high school in Petoskey. Moe previously taught theology, philosophy, literature and Latin at the school while directing the liturgical programs from 2014-21. He also served as co-director of the Marian Center in Joy Valley near Petoskey.
The community of Mancelona received the “Guts and Grit” award from the Northern Lakes Economics Alliance symposium held May 13 at Boyne Mountain. Village President Mike Allison accepted the award, which recognized Mancelona for its “enthusiastic economic development leadership, and encouraging a spirit of cooperation for the betterment for the community,” according to a release. Mancelona Chamber of Commerce Director Joanie Moore and Allison each received individual awards for a commitment to the Mancelona community.
Denise Busley obtained the 2022 Community Philanthropy Leadership Award from the National Children’s Alliance in Washington, D.C. She was selected for her advocacy against child sexual abuse and her longtime support of the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center. Busley is the co-founder of Grand Traverse Pie Company in Traverse City.
