Billie Shemer is the new branch manager for Honor Bank in Copemish. Shemer brings eight years of experience in local banking to the company.
Munson Healthcare announces Megan Brown, a Traverse City native, is the new chief marketing and communications officer. Brown worked as deputy press secretary for former Gov. Jennifer Granholm and then joined Lansing-based public affairs firm Truscott Rossman. Recently, she was executive director of corporate communications at Consumers Energy.
Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau presented the 2022 Trailblazer Award to Kat Steinbrecher. She was chosen for her work to remodel empty buildings into dining spaces at Porter Haus, Mary’s Stein Haus, Abi’s Bistro and Kane’s Lobster Pot.
Dave Seman is the principle of CFO Services for Rehmann, a Michigan advisory firm. Seman will work at the Traverse City office. He has almost 20 years of experience in treasury services, financial analysis enterprise valuation and acquisition. Most recently, he was the vice president of finance and treasurer at Hagerty, and he is chairman of the board at TBA Credit Union.
Additionally, the company also announces Chuck Story as the new director of operations for corporate investigative services.
Fletcher Spears IV joins Dennis, Gartland and Niergarth as a senior accountant. He graduated with a master’s degree in accountancy from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree from Ferris State University.
Retired chairman, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Ralph Izzo was elected to the CMS Energy and Consumers Energy boards of directors. He worked in the energy field for more than 30 years.
