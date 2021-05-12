Rotary Charities of Traverse City selected Sakura Takano as its new CEO. Takano was chosen from a field of nearly 50 applicants following a national search coordinated by Kate Greene of Traverse City firm Human Resource Partners. Takano succeeds Becky Ewing, who announced her plan to retire last fall after three years as executive director and 14 years with the organization. Takano joined Rotary Charities in September 2019 as Director of Community Assets and Impact after seven years at Goodwill of Northern Michigan, first as Director of Workforce Development and later as Director of Housing. Takano has an MBA in social enterprise from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Boston College.
Jessica Roth joined the Keller Williams — Northern Michigan as a Realtor. Roth comes to real estate after working for the service industry for 15 years.
Traverse City arbitrator and mediator Lee Hornberger delivered a presentation to the Michigan Supreme Court Judicial Conference May 6. A member of the Professional Resolution Experts of Michigan, Hornberger’s presentation was titled “Impact of Virtual Hearings.” Hornberger is a former Chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan and Editor Emeritus of The Michigan Dispute Resolution Journal. He is also a former member of the State Bar’s Representative Assembly, former President of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association and former Chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission.
Century 21 Northland Realtor Ron Williamson earned the Masters Diamond Award and Quality Service Pinnacle Award for sales production in 2020. The Diamond-level status is for Century 21 sales affiliates with at least 55 closed transaction sides in a calendar year. The Quality Service Pinnacle Award is for more than 50 percent of completed customer surveys during a calendar year with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years. Williamson ranked No. 41 among the top 100 Century 21 Realtors in Michigan.
Talent Development Coordinator Lori Hodek and the staff at the Hagerty Center/Hawk Owl Cafe are the recipients of the 2021 team and staff Excellence awards at Northwestern Michigan College. The awards are “for going above and beyond expectations and embodying NMC values to make a significant impact on the college and learners in the past year,” according to a release. The eight-member Hawk Owl Cafe staff took on operation of the main campus dining facility in December 2020. The team consists of Chad Schenkelberger, Crystal Bailey, Scott Williams, Trisha Strahan, Jo Gallegos, Leland Nelson, Lauren Marchany and Christine Arnold. A member of the human resources team at NMC, Hodek was cited for turning the annual fall Professional Development Day into a virtual environment.
Brandon Ball, the broker/owner of Dwelling Realty in Manistee, joined Keller Williams — Northern Michigan. Brandon Ball has been a Realtor in the Manistee area since 2006. Named the 2020 Realtor of the Year by the Mason, Oceana, Manistee Board of Realtors, Brandon Ball has Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) certification from the National Association of Realtors.
The addition of Dwelling Realty also brings Jesse Miller and Judy Ball into Keller Williams — Northern Michigan. Miller was born in Traverse City and raised in Nebraska before returning to Michigan, where he earned his bachelor of science in business administration from Central Michigan University. Miller has been a licensed Realtor for three years. Also a licensed Realtor, Judy Ball has 30 years of experience in marketing, the last five in real estate.
