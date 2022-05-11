Munson Healthcare selected Dr. Peter Tucker as medical director for the primary care service line. In this new position, Tucker will offer his perspective on the direction of healthcare delivery, working with Munson employed physician network primary care practices. He joined Munson Healthcare in June 2020 as a hospice and palliative care physician and begins his new role in mid-June.
Copper Ridge Surgery Center nurses Jean Bankey, Gayle Bultsma and Paige Schrotenboer recently attended the American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses national conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Traverse City nurses presented their best practices and patient safety protocols to their peers during this four-day event.
State Savings Bank recently added two northern Michigan residents to its Suttons Bay team: Lindsey Miller and Myra Schaub. Miller is a mortgage loan originator for the Leelanau County area. She brings four years of banking experience to the position. Schaub works as a personal banker at the Suttons Bay office. She has six years of banking experience.
Benzie Conservation District hired Aaron Dexter as the new communications and outreach specialist. He takes over for longtime employee Aimé Merizon. Dexter worked at St. Ambrose Cellars in Beulah since 2015.
Dr. Jessica A. Rickert received a William J. Gies Award for Vision, Innovation and Achievement in Academic Dentistry from the American Dental Education Association Foundation. The University of Michigan School of Dentistry nominated her for the Achievement Award. A member of the Potawatomi tribe, Rickert was recognized for her work to improve dental health for American Indians, encourage health and science careers for American Indians and Alaskan Natives and support other American Indian dentists. She graduated from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry in 1975 and currently works as the Anishinaabe dental outreach consultant at Delta Dental insurance company.
Capt. Jennifer Johnson was promoted to commander of the Michigan State Police’s seventh district. She will work at the district headquarters in Gaylord and will oversee operations in the northern Lower Peninsula. Johnson grew up in Allen Park and later earned her degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University. She graduated from the 12th class of the Michigan State University School of Staff and Command. She first worked as a trooper at the Rockford Post.
Lake Michigan Credit Union recently hired Kate McDougall as the vice president of regional mortgage production for the Grand Rapids area. McDougall obtained her degree at Western Michigan University and then began her career in banking. She is treasurer of the Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association’s State Board of Directors.
Boyne Golf Senior Vice President of Golf Bernie Friedrich is transitioning to Director of Golf Course Renovations and Development. The move comes after Boyne Golf promoted two of its long-time golf professionals, Josh Richter and Casey Powers, earlier this year to senior vice president of golf operations and director of golf, respectively. Friedrich began his career with Boyne 46 years ago. He is a 38-year Professional Golfers’ Association member who has managed Boyne’s 13 courses and semi-private clubs in Michigan, Maine and Montana and oversaw golf and winter retail operations for more than 20 years. Friedrich is a member of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame and the Michigan PGA Hall of Fame and two-time Michigan PGA Golf Professional of the Year. He also co-founded Northern Michigan’s First Tee chapter.
