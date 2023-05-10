Leah Davis, D.O., was elected to the Michigan State Medical Society Board of Directors in April. She will serve for three years as a designated director, representing physicians from small, independent practices in Michigan. Davis is a Traverse City board-certified radiologist who practices with Grand Traverse Radiologists, which is associated with Munson Healthcare. She is also involved with the Grand Traverse-Benzie-Leelanau County Medical Society, the Michigan Radiological Society, the American College of Radiology and the Skeletal Society of Radiology. Munson Healthcare. Davis graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University.
Leithauser Skin Institute recently added Kari Nothstine to the team as a provider. Nothstine received her master’s degree in nursing from Graceland University and is a certified family nurse practitioner through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She also completed a post-master’s certificate program in dermatology.
John Secord joined Keller Williams Northern Michigan. Secord was born in Lansing, grew up in Charlotte and now lives in northern Michigan. Jennifer Hamilton also joined the real estate office. She has been involved in the real estate industry for 20 years, with experience in title and escrow and as a licensed agent.
Inland Seas Education Association hired Liam Fries as a Great Lakes educator. Fries has a background in outdoor education.
Reach him at lfries@schoolship.org.
