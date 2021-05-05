Century 21 Northland Realtor Meagan Luce earned the Masters Diamond and Quality Service awards from the parent company for 2020 sales production. The Masters Diamond Award is for a Century 21 sales affiliate with a minimum of 55 closed transactions in a calendar year. Diamond-level status comes with a trophy and an invitation to the annual Century 21 Top Agent Retreat.
Matt Miller joined Lake Michigan Credit Union as its mortgage loan officer for the Traverse City region. Miller is part of the mortgage team at LMCU after more than four years with the Lake Michigan Insurance Agency in Traverse City and another six downstate with J.B. Harrison Insurance Agency. Matt Miller joins his mother, Lee Miller, a long-time member of the Lake Michigan Credit Union mortgage team.
Two local Exit Realty affiliated offices have added three people to their roster of real estate professionals. Kacey Anderson joined Exit Northern Shores Realty located at 710 U.S. Highway 31 in Elk Rapids. Rebecca Galsterer and Don White joined Exit Realty Paramount in Traverse City, located at 13919 S. West Bay Shore Drive, Suite 104.
Taylor Kratochvil has joined the Traverse City office of Fleis & VandenBrink as an engineering technician. Originally from Suttons Bay and now living in Lake Ann, Kratochvil will be working on construction projects for F&V, both in the field and in the office. Kratochvil has previous Michigan Department of Transportation experience in testing and procedures which F&V will utilize in construction inspections, according to a release. Kratochvil graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in horticulture with a concentration in landscape design, construction and management.
