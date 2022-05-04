Traverse City nurse Rose Hanna plans to retire in June 2022. She currently works at Traverse Bay Internal Medicine, PC and previously worked at Munson Hospital.
The 2022 NMC Fellows award went to Traverse City residents K. Ross Childs and Ann Rogers. Childs served on the NMC Foundation Board from 1990-99 and as an elected member of the Board of Trustees from 2001-2020. Rogers created several scholarships for the college and is a longtime member of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council. Her late husband, Joe, was a 1985 NMC Fellow and led construction of the Rogers Observatory.
EXIT Realty Paramount, 515 W. 14th St. in Traverse City, recently announced Dane Moeggenberg joined its real estate sales team.
Keller Williams Northern Michigan added Miles Prendergast and Jermaine Sullivan to its staff. After college, Prendergast produced events. Recently, he worked in residential renovating and remodeling. Sullivan previously worked at Dwelling Realty — KW Northern Michigan in Manistee.
The City of Traverse City and Charter Township of Garfield Recreational Authority (Rec Authority) recently established the annual Ross Biederman Volunteer Service Award. Ross Biederman, the award’s namesake and its first recipient, is a local radio broadcaster. He chaired the all-volunteer Rec Authority board of directors from 2003-2021.
Mike Marsh recently joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan Board of Directors for a three-year term. He has been a Bigs mentor for eight years. Marsh owns Bill Marsh Auto with his two brothers and is acting director of sales operations. He also served on the boards of Freedom Builders, United Way of Northwest Michigan and The Bank of Northern Michigan; has been an active member of fundraising and campaign committees for Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools and has been involved in councils at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan awarded its 2022 scholarships to Allison Spierling and Mark Dunham. Spierling is the daughter of Mike Spierling, of Spierling Trucking and Excavating. She graduated in 2019 from Pellston High School and is working toward a civil and survey engineering degree at Michigan Technological University. She works for Benchmark Engineers and Surveyors. Dunham is an employee of Northwestern Michigan College and attends the college’s construction technology program.
Beckett & Raeder, Inc. promoted four employees in early 2022. Christopher DeGood, a professional engineer, was promoted to principal; Michelle Bennett, American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP), and Caitlin Jackson, professional landscape architect and American Society of Landscape Architects, were promoted to senior associates and Sara Kopriva, AICP, was promoted to associate. Beckett & Raeder is headquartered in Ann Arbor and has offices in Traverse City and Petoskey. Employees serve clients around Michigan.
Rep. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, was named the 2021 Legislator of the Year by the Michigan Association of Timbermen. Damoose represents the state’s 107th District, which includes Chippewa County, Emmet County, Mackinac County, Beaugrand Township, Cheboygan, Hebron Township, Koehler Township, Mackinaw Township, Munro Township and Tuscarora Township in Cheboygan County.
The Department of Veterans Affairs named Laura E. Ruzick as the new network director for Veterans Integrated Network (VISN) 10, which oversees VA medical centers across Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and part of Kentucky. Ruzick served as the medical center director of the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis from 2019-2022. Prior to joining the VA, she worked as a registered nurse, nurse manager, cardiovascular service coordinator and practice manager with healthcare systems in Illinois.
