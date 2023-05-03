Mark Lundmark was named to Forbes magazine’s 2023 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. Lundmark is the executive director and a financial adviser at Morgan Stanley’s Traverse City branch. The list includes individuals who have at least seven years of industry experience.
EXIT Northern Shores Realty in Elk Rapids announces that Tyler Foor joined its team of real estate sales professionals.
Traverse Health Clinic CEO Arlene Brennan is retiring after almost 20 years with the organization. Casey Kandow is the new CEO. He most recently served as system vice president of Ancillary Operations at Munson Healthcare in Traverse City.
Sonny’s Body Shop hired David Irish as production assistant. He has more than 30 years of experience in the painting industry.
Munson Healthcare welcomes Sara Hoye to Frankfort Medical Group as a family medicine provider. Hoye graduated from Kaplan University with a master’s degree in nursing and spent the past seven years working as a hospitalist.
Munson Medical Center Pharmacist Hope Broxterman was named president of the Michigan Pharmacists Association. She has been a member of the association since 2008. She has been a clinical pharmacist at the medical center since 2011. She completed pre-pharmacy courses at Northwestern Michigan College and then attended the pharmacy school at Ferris State University.
The Better Business Bureau presented the 2023 BBB Trust Award to Chris Andrus, co-owner and co-founder of The Mitten Brewing Company and founder of The Mitten Foundation based in Grand Rapids. The brewing company also has locations in Saugatuck and Northport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.