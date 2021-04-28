Victoria N. Taylor re-joined Raymond James as a financial adviser. Taylor will join the Grand Rapids-based team of Oberlin Group Wealth Advisors of Raymond James, but will be based out of the firm’s office in Traverse City, 13818 S. West Bay Shore Drive. Taylor has 15 years of banking and investment experience, including previous stints at Raymond James in Traverse City and Grand Rapids. Taylor is active in the Traverse City Young Professionals program. Taylor returns to Raymond James after four years as assistant vice president for TCF Bank. She has Series 7/66 licenses and is a Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist and Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional. A 2010 graduate of Ferris State University, Taylor has a bachelor’s degree in finance with an investment concentration.
Marta Couturier joined the staff at Independent Bank as a Senior Mortgage Loan Officer. Couturier has more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry. She will be working from Independent Bank’s downtown Traverse City location and will be responsible for mortgage lending in Antrim, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties. She will originate both first and second mortgages.
Horizon Financial Director of Client Services and Operations Kelly Town earned Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional designation from the College of Financial Planning. The FPQPTM designation includes completion of “a course of study delving into the topics of major areas the financial planning process, personal financial statements, time value of money, insurance, investments, retirement planning, tax planning, and estate planning following an examination which tests their ability to apply concepts learned across these topics in real-life situations,” according to a release.
Traverse Wine Coast selected a new board of directors earlier this month. Serving in leadership roles are president Sherri Campbell Fenton of Black Star Farms, vice president Gabe Marzonie of Leelanau Cellars, secretary McKenzie Gallagher of Rove Estate and treasurer Todd Oosterhouse of Bonobo Winery. Other board members are past president Paul Hamelin of Verterra Winery, Taylor Simpson of Good Harbor Vineyards and Aurora Cellars, Tom Knighton of Blustone Vineyards, Robert Brengman of Brengman Brothers, Kyle Brownley of Chateau Chantal and Jennifer Case of Traverse City Tourism. Comprised of more than 40 wineries from the Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas, Traverse Wine Coast produces more than 60 percent of the wine made in Michigan.
