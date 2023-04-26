From Staff Reports
Jenny Bremer joins Keller Williams Northern Michigan as the director of First Impressions. She is also a landscape photographer.
Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s Director of Regional Planning and Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region Executive Director Jane Sundmacher received the Jean Chabut Health Policy Champion Award and the State of Michigan Special Tribute, which is signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Sen. Michele Hoitenga. The Jean Chabut Health Policy Champion Award is part of Public Health Week in Michigan, which was April 9-15.
Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home announces that Chris Jonkhoff-Hater, Lindsey (Jonkhoff) Rogers and Don Ridga qualified for recertification as a Certified Funeral Service Practitioner by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
Russ Soyring recently joined the TART Trails Board of Directors. He served as the Traverse City planning director for more than 30 years.
East Bay Charter Township Deputy Clerk Holly Couturier recently received the Michigan Professional Municipal Clerk award from the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks.
Clerks must complete at least 120 hours of educational programs in three years to qualify for certification and must continue to earn education points to keep their certification.
