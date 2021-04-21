Dutchman Manufacturing Company, LLC hired senior machinists Adam Zeigler and Tom Johnson to expand production. Zeigler will join the robotic machining department and Johnson will oversee manual machining operations. A graduate of the machining program at the Career-Tech Center through Glen Lake High School, Zeigler has more than 22 years of experience with computer numerical control (CNC) machining in different industries, including a five-axis machine. Zeigler will oversee operations and scheduling of the eight-axis robotic gantry-equipped production cells at Dutchman. A graduate of Benzie Central High School, Johnson has more than 12 years of experience in machining and shop floor management. In his new role, Johnson will supervise the manual machining department and interact with Dutchman customers. Johnson’s background is in machine tool work production, including robotic material handling and precision custom-engineered components.
Century 21 Northland Realtor Mike Annelin earned the 2020 Centurion Producer and Quality Service Award for the parent company. The Centurion is one of the highest awards for Realtors. The Quality Service Producer is for Century 21 affiliates who receive a minimum satisfaction index of 90 percent on surveys emailed to customers after the purchase or sale of a home. Annelin has been with Century 21 for 15 years and ranked No. 22 out of the top 100 agents in the Michigan.
Kirsten Korth-White will become the new east region president for Munson Healthcare on May 1. Korth-White succeeds Tom Lemon, who is retiring at the end of the month. Korth-White has been the president of Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital since 2018, a role she will retain. The east region of Munson Healthcare was formed in 2018 and includes Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. Korth-White joined Grayling Hospital in 2004 as chief human resources and organizational integrity officer. She also has served as vice president of operations, vice president of the physician network and ambulatory services, and chief operating officer and chief practice administrator. Korth-White has a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota — Carlson School of Business. She is also on the board of Crawford County Economic Development.
Benzie County selected Katelyn Zeits for its newly-created position of human resource/finance manager, beginning on May 4. Zeits has more than 11 years of experience in local government, the last 10 as deputy clerk for the City of Traverse City and one year with the City of Newaygo. Zeits’ duties with the City of Traverse City included digital commissioner packets and document management solutions, roll out of election equipment upgrades, updating of policy, procedures and local ordinances and enhancing community engagement. Zeits is a Certified Municipal Clerk, Certified Professional Treasurer, licensed Notary Public and a graduate of the Michigan Municipal League 16/50 Women in Leadership program. She completed certifications as a Michigan State University Citizen Master Planner and State of Michigan Election Accreditation. Zeits has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ferris State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Walden University.
Desiree Worthington has launched Worthington Fundraising Solutions in Traverse City.
The new venture is a consulting firm “helping non-profit leaders accomplish their missions through effective philanthropy,” according to a release.
Worthington launches the business after a 30-year career assisting charitably-minded organizations with fundraising goals.
She worked on several community projects including the Cowell Family Cancer Center, Webber Heart Center, Arcadia Dunes, Maple Bay Natural Area and Mt. Holiday Ski Area.
More information on the consulting firm is available at www.worthingtonfs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.