Carpet Galleria hired Kristine Penna as a member of the sales and design team. Penna has more than five years of interior design and sales experience and more than 15 years of experience in advertising sales and marketing.
Katherine Herberholz was appointed as dual general manager at Cherry Tree Inn and Suites and Hotel Indigo in Traverse City.
Previously, Herberholz supervised housing and residential life at Detroit’s Wayne State University before becoming assistant general manager and group sales manager at Murray Hotel on Mackinac Island. Herberholz also worked in management at Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island.
