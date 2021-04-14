Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center expanded its efforts with three recent staff changes. Lauren Brandstatter fills the new position of Community Outreach Coordinator, where she will develop and implement communications and public relations strategies to expand programming. Brandstatter has experience in early education, project management and training. Brandstatter was a strategic planner and training specialist in Indiana, most recently working for Upper Hand in Indianapolis. Brandstatter earned her degree in education from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. Jourdan Dean is a Family Advocate at TBCAC where she will fill a variety of roles, including crisis assessment and intervention, risk evaluation and safety planning, as well as assisting the organization’s multidisciplinary team. Dean joined TBCAC as an intern in May 2018 and became Prevention Coordinator in November 2018. Dean graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in social work from Ferris State University in December 2018. Dean volunteers with The Orchard Church in Kingsley’s young adult group, youth group, and vacation Bible school. Amie Ollis is the new full-time therapist at TBCAC. Ollis served on staff for six months in 2019 as a counseling intern. Now a Limited Licensed Professional Counselor, Ollis has experiences working with people with severe emotional disturbances, rauma and generalized anxiety, depression, PTSD and Oppositional Defiance Disorder. Ollis earned a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Western Michigan University.
David Boeve joined Independent Bank, where he will serve as Senior Vice President/Loan Group Manager for the commercial banking team. Boeve has more than 17 years of experience in commercial banking. Boeve comes to Independent Bank from TCF Bank, where he was Senior Vice President/Commercial Group Manager. He is the current board president for Angel Care in Traverse City.
Realtor Cory Beuerle of Century 21 earned the Centurion Producer Award for individual sales production in 2020. The Centurion is Century 21’s top home sales award level. Beuerle ranked 20th out of the top 100 Century 21 realtors in Michigan. She also continues to receive “five-star” rating reviews from clients.
Rodney Cole was appointed vice president of the DTE Energy Foundation and director of community engagement for public affairs for DTE Energy. Cole succeeds Lynette Dowler, who was promoted to president of the DTE Foundation and vice president of public affairs last year. Cole has been with DTE for 14 years in a variety of positions, most recently as director of state government affairs. Cole has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the American Association for Blacks in Energy (Michigan), Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan, Connect Detroit, Habitat for Humanity Michigan, Midnight Golf and the Wayne State University Press Board of Visitors.
