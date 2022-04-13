Randi Taylor is the new branch manager at TBA Credit Union’s South Airport branch. Taylor started her new position in March. Taylor, who served as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps, has a wealth of knowledge and experience within the credit union industry.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital President and CEO Peter Marinoff was named as one of the “67 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know” in 2022 by Becker’s Hospital Review. Marinoff was the only CEO from Michigan to make the list from the national publication. Marinoff joined Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital in July 2021 and previously was president of Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort. Marinoff joined Munson Healthcare in 1999 as an accountant. He also “worked at public accounting firms in Virginia and Traverse City,” according to the listing in Becker’s Hospital Review.
Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan is marking its 85th year of service to the region in 2022. The CFS board recently elected new officers. Krista Cooper Goldman, the Director of Mentoring for Big Brothers Big Sisters of NW Michigan, is the new board president. Also elected to the board are vice president Chris Mohrhardt, owner of Incredible Mo’s and Pangea’s Pizza; co-treasurer Bob Needham, vice president of business banking at Huntington Bank; co-treasurer Kaylee Simerson, manager at Adamy Valuation; and secretary Nicola Philpott, GT Area co-leader and Michigan co-coordinator of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Other recently appointed new CFS board members are Amy Endresen and Michael Lahti. Endresen is a long-time supporter and volunteer, a Big Sister and a recently retired teacher from Traverse City Area Public Schools. Lahti is the CEO for Tamarack Holdings, an organization formed in 2015 that provides shared services and management oversight for a collection of food businesses and real estate holdings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.