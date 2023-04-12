Jennifer Kerns is the new director of health initiatives for the United Way of Northwest Michigan in Traverse City. Kerns is a registered dental hygienist and was one of the first PA 161 registered dental hygienists in the state to work without direct supervision of a dentist, according to a release. She works with patients at the Thomas Judd Care Center and the Northern Regional Bleeding Disorder Center through Munson Healthcare.
Honor Bank promoted Marketing and Communications Manager Ashlea Walter to assistant vice president. Walter has worked with Honor Bank since fall 2020.
Rick Budinger is first vice president and senior banker of dealer services at Independent Bank in Traverse City.
Events North hired Cassy Stone as a project coordinator. She has experience in the administrative and service industries.
Trooper Edward Ricklefs and Trooper Rick Pearson plan to retire from the Michigan State Police on May 1. Ricklefs enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1989 and served as a marine guard at an air force base in England. He started with MSP in 1994 as a member of the 109th Trooper Recruit School. He worked at the Cadillac Post after graduation. He is a temporary staff instructor in the Precision Driving Unit at the MSP Training Academy and a firearms instructor and field training officer. Pearson attended Central Michigan University with a scholarship to play baseball. He was a deputy with the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office and patrolman for the East Tawas Police Department. He joined MSP in 1998 as a member of the 116th Trooper Recruit School. He worked at the Cadillac Post, as a detective trooper with the Traverse Narcotics Team and a detective trooper with the MSP 7th District Tobacco Tax/Marijuana Team. He also served as field training officer, sex offender registration coordinator, evidence technician, background investigator and advanced accident investigator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.