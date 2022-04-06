The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has two new U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) certified budget/housing coaches. Alexis Minch and Allison Popa each earned their certifications on March 30. Minch started with NMCAA in November 2021. Prior to joining NMCAA, Minch earned her degree in history and political science at Saginaw Valley State University before enlisting in the Air Force as a hydraulic technician. Popa was the Financial Management Services Intake Specialist for 3 years at NMCAA before earning her certification. Appointments with Minch, Popa or any other HUD certified budget/housing coaches at NMCAA can be made by calling (231) 947-3780 or texting (231) 714-4578.
Wade VanHouzen joined Independent Bank as First Vice President, Senior Commercial Banker. VanHouzen will work out of the downtown Traverse City location. VanHouzen has 32 years of experience in commercial lending, all of which was spent working with business owners in and around Traverse City. His experience includes working in manufacturing, service companies, insurance, technology, retail, practice finance, value-added agriculture, hospitality, trucking, assisted living centers, distilleries, and real estate. VanHouzen serves on the board of directors and is past president for the Kiwanis Club of Traverse City. He is an active member at West Side Community Church and volunteers with Junior Achievement, Traverse Connect and Central Michigan University. VanHouzen has a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s in business administration from Central Michigan University.
The Lake Leelanau Lake Association hired Annalise Povolo as its first full-time employee. A graduate of Leland High School who was raised in Lake Leelanau, Povolo will fill the newly-created role of Director of Administration and Programs. Povolo was involved with LLLA the past two summers as dive team leader for its Aquatic Invasive Species Remediation and Monitoring program. In her new position, Povolo will work in the areas of community engagement, fundraising, education, communication, volunteer coordination and general administration. Povolo recently completed her master’s degree in Aquatic Ecology from the University of Bremen in Germany. Povolo’s other work experience includes scuba diving instructor in Thailand, English teacher in Vietnam and state worker for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Research Station in Charlevoix. Povolo was an undergraduate at the University of Michigan School of Natural Resources and Environment and worked in SNRE’s Office of Communications.
The National Writers Series recently announced two new staff members, Executive Director Amanda Ruud and Education Manager Jacque Burke. Ruud started in her role a few weeks ago. Ruud has experience as an educator and writer, holding a bachelor’s degree in language arts with a sub-concentration in creative writing and a master’s degree in teaching, both from the University of Michigan. A certified K-8 teacher, Ruud has experience in project management, professional coaching and adult learning, Ruud has 15 years of experience working with young people both inside and outside of the classroom. Burke coached the National Writers Series’ Battle of the Books students for four years, including this year and the inaugural year of the program. Burke has a master’s of social work degree in community organizing and a minor in social policy from U-M. Burke has worked with young people in school and clinical settings, most recently providing assessments and reports for children experiencing complex trauma. Burke was also the local volunteer municipal liaison for the National Novel Writing Month program. Ruud can be reached at director@nwstc.org and Burke at education@nwstc.org.
Cunningham-Limp Development and Construction added Dawn Frasier to its Traverse City staff as project coordinator. Frasier comes to Cunningham-Limp after seven years at National Coatings, Inc. in its Traverse City headquarters. Cunningham-Limp is headquartered in Novi. The hiring of Frasier increases the staff of the TC office in the Grand Traverse Commons to eight employees. Born and raised in Traverse City, Frasier is a volunteer at the Cherryland Humane Society.
Northwood University Provost and Academic Vice President Kristin Stehouwer joined the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center’s board of directors. The Center, which has a regional office in Traverse City, has supported small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses in the state since 1991.
