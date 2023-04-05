Traverse City-based business brokerage, valuation and consulting firm Breneman Advisors, LLC announced the addition of Hayden Maubach as a financial analyst. Maubach interned at Breneman Advisors. Maubach is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois and earned his bachelor’s degree in economics, finance and business administration and management.
Prairie Farms Dairy promoted Chris Hackman from senior vice president of operations to COO, effective April 1. Hackman replaces Gary Aggus, COO since 2006. Hackman has been with Prairie Farms Dairy for 16 years and has 30 years of experience in the industry. One of Prairie Farms Dairy’s busiest distribution branches is in Traverse City, according to the company.
Northwestern Michigan College presented the 2023 NMC Fellow Award to Traverse City residents Gene Jenneman, Brad Oleson, D.J. Oleson and Marty Oleson. Jenneman was the first director of the Dennos Museum Center in 1991. He retired in 2019. The Olesons are the third generation of the family to support the college, previously through the annual NMC Barbecue — which concluded in 2020 after collecting nearly $2 million for college projects. Marty is a member of the NMC Foundation Board. D.J. runs Oleson’s Corporation and was recently chair of the Michigan Grocer’s Association. Brad represented the family on the NMC Barbecue Board for decades.
Chef John Korcyki joins Black Star Farms as estate chef for the Suttons Bay winery. Korcyki earned his culinary degree at the Culinary School of Kendall College in Evanston, Illinois. Before moving to northern Michigan, he worked as executive chef of Milwaukee’s Harbor House. IN 2004, the chef opened Zazios Italian Restaurant in Kalamazoo.
Daisy Fleisher is the new director of sales at Crystal Mountain. Fleisher previously worked at hotels and resorts in Las Vegas. Most recently, she was the national sales manager for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton. Before Las Vegas, she worked for Grand Wailea, a Hilton Waldorf Astoria resort in her home state of Hawaii.
