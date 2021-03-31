Century 21 sales associates Andrea Galloup received the 2020 Century 21 President’s Producer Award. The annual award is for sales associates who receive the Centurion and the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award in the same calendar year. To earn the Centurion Producer Award, a Century 21 sales affiliate produces $282,000 in sales production or 66 closed transaction sides. The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is for receiving at least 50 percent completed customer surveys from transactions with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years. Galloup works out of the Century 21 Nortland office in Traverse City at 241 E. State St.
The Traverse City City Commission appointed Maura Brennan to serve on the Traverse City Light & Power Board. Brennan is filling the expired term of Pat McGuire who did not seek reappointment. Brennan’s term will expire on April 6, 2026. A practicing attorney for more than 25 years, Brennan has a law degree from Wayne State University Law School.
The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area elected its officers for 2021. Mike Tucker, president of Kingsley Lumber and Hardware, is the president of HBAGTA. Joining Tucker as officers are first vice president Brian Terhune, owner of Terhune Construction; secretary Marcy Hurst, sales consultant with MAC Custom Homes; treasurer Caleb Norris, owner of Norris Design Productions; and immediate past president Dean Adams, owner of Bay Area Contracting. Colin Bushong, owner of CMB Construction, joined the HBAGTA Board of Directors. A second-generation custom home builder, Bushong has worked in construction for 20 years.
Erin Anderson Whiting, the founding executive director of the nonprofit Parallel 45 Theatre Festival, will join the organization’s board of directors. Whiting will leave the day-to-day operations to become the chief philanthropy officer at Impact 100 Global. Joseph Beyer will become the executive director at Parallel 45 on April 19. Beyer comes to Parallel 45 Theatre Festival after 2½ years as the executive director at Michigan Legacy Art Park at Crystal Mountain Resort. After returning to Michigan in 2018, Beyer was also briefly the executive director of the Traverse City Film Festival and the director of audience engagement and brand strategy at MyNorth Media. Beyer also was a staffer with the Sundance Institute and The Redford Center. Beyer will co-manage Parallel 45 with founding artistic director Kit McKay. Beyer and McKay will report to the board of directors, led by co-presidents Paula Jo Kemler and Meg Staley. The P45 board includes treasurer Christopher M. Lamb, secretary Tracy Magoon and directors Andrew S. Buchholz, Amanda Brink, Chris Dennos, Nancy Flowers, Molly Kuras, Diana Milock and Angela Schuler Chapman.
Northwestern Michigan College Associate Dean of Campus and Residence Life Marcus Bennett received the 2020 Reserve Officer of America Outstanding Family Support Contributor award. Bennett was honored for his work to support safe operation of the Great Lakes Maritime Academy’s training ship cruises, developing a system of quarantines last summer in the NMC residence halls for 42 cadets. Bennett was nominated by GLMA Superintendent Jerry Achenbach. The GLMA was one of the two state maritime academies in the country able to sail in 2020.
Branko Gegich of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management office in Traverse City, was named to the firm’s Master’s Club. The Master’s Club designation is for the top financial advisers at Morgan Stanley. Gegich is the Executive Director, Senior Portfolio Management Director and Alternative Investments Director at the Traverse City office.
The Edson & Rosa Team placed in top 1% among more than 1.3 million Realtors and retained their President’s Circle designation for Real Estate One in Michigan. The team is comprised of Realtors Sharon Edson, Eric Edson and Renee Rosa.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed two area residents to state boards and commissions for terms beginning March 25, 2021 and expiring Dec. 31, 2024. Thomas A. Baird of Elk Rapids was reappointed to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission. The owner of Thomas Baird Consultants, Baird will represent Democrats on the commission. Erin K. Kricher of Traverse City was reappointed to represent Democrats and the Lower Peninsula on the Rural Fund Development Board. Kricher is the director of renewable development at Invenergy LLC.
Leanne Baumeler, the Coordinator of Disability Support at Northwestern Michigan College since 2010, received the national Disability Services Provider Award from the American College Personnel Association. A member of NMC’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, Accessibility team and Title IX team, Baumeler serves 90-120 students each semester. Baumeler is a past president of the Michigan chapter of the Association on Higher Education and Disability. She was recognized by the Michigan unit of United Cerebral Palsy with the 2020 Closing the Divide Advocacy Award. Baumeler was nominated by NMC Associate Dean Kari Kahler.
Parshall Tree Care Experts added Erin Bailey and Joseph Smith to its team. Bailey is the production manager and will oversee and schedule projects with the company for the state of Michigan. Bailey has a degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University and worked as both a police officer and a 911 emergency dispatcher. Smith is in the new position of urban forest instructor at Parshall. He will train new employees in safety and tree service skills. A certified arborist for 20 years, Smith is a certified Aerial Lift Specialist and Aerial Rescue Specialist.
Joan Rikli joins Munson Healthcare as Women’s and Children’s Service Line Executive Director. Rikli will coordinate services for women and children across the Munson Healthcare system and obstetrics and pediatrics practices within the Munson Healthcare Physician Network. Rikli has more than 35 years of health care experience, including Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Butterworth Hospital of Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. Rikli has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of California, a master’s in nursing through the pediatric nurse practitioner program at the University of Michigan and a master’s in business administration from Grand Valley State University.
Detective/Sergeant Shawn Wise is retiring from the Michigan State Police after 23 years of service, effective April 1. An U.S. Air Force veteran, Wise joined the Michigan State Police March 22, 1998 after graduating from the 116th Trooper Recruit School. He was first assigned to the Kalkaska Post, which merged with the Houghton Lake Post in 2011. He was promoted to sergeant at the Cadillac Post in 2012 and transferred to the Gaylord Post in 2016. Wise transferred to the Seventh District Headquarters in Gaylord in 2017 where he supervised the Seventh District Hometown Security Team before transferring to the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement in 2019. Wise was twice the Kalkaska Post Trooper of the Year, recipient of the Meritorious Service Award and spent 15 years as a member of Underwater Recovery Unit as a divemaster. Wise was an Evidence Technician, Field Training Officer and Methamphetamine Responder.
Newly-licensed agent Jeff Baja joined Schaub Team Premier Realty. Baja will work as an associate of Roger Schaub in the Suttons Bay office along with current associate Jamie Jewell. The Schaub Team enjoyed a record 2020 sales year and added a Leland office in January. Baja joins the Schaub Team after a successful sales career that began in Central Florida 17 years ago. After serving as the co-owner and marketing manager for Guardian Angel Track, Baja transitioned to auto sales in 2006, which included relocating to the area in 2012 with the Bill Marsh Auto Group.
