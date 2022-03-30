Keller Williams Northern Michigan added The Signature Group of Mt. Pleasant to its expanding team of real estate offices. The Keller Williams Signature Group office is under the direction of owner/broker Julie Rush. The Mt. Pleasant office also includes associate brokers Krista Tice and Krystal Campbell and Realtors Melissa Gross, Liz Bliss and Nicole Noteboom. Born and raised in Mt. Pleasant, Rush has been a licensed Realtor in central Michigan since 2012 and was Realtor of the Year in 2018. President of the Central Michigan Association of Realtors and a Regional MLS board member, Rush worked for 12 years in title insurance and mortgage processing before becoming a Realtor.
The Traverse Symphony Orchestra added three members to its board of directors “in our continued effort to increase the representation of all five surrounding counties,” according to a release. Recent additions to the board of directors include Kent Mueller, Grand Traverse County; Sherri DeCamp, Antrim County; and Dr. Rob Jones, Benzie County.
