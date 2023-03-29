Bailey Nuss is the new director of volunteer engagement for the United Way of Northwest Michigan. She will lead a 10-week community volunteerism project called “Summer of Service.”
Nuss started with the organization in an AmeriCorps VISTA position in 2020 and more recently worked as the northwest region impact director. Additionally, she is involved with the local Zonta Club and Impact100.
Headquartered in Traverse City, Breneman Advisors, LLC promoted Dallas Worden to vice president and Patricia Malone to managing director. Worden has been with Breneman Advisors since 2019. Worden has experience in business valuations and is a certified valuation analyst (CVA). Worden’s primary focus at Breneman Advisors has been with mergers and acquisitions and has closed numerous transactions during his time with the firm. Malone has experience as a former chief financial officer, chief operating officer and senior transformation leader for small and large organizations. She earned a doctorate in business, M.B.A. in finance and marketing and B.A. in accounting and finance.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Home Builders Association of Michigan CEO Bob Filka to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority Statewide Housing Partnership. The new organization will “lead a coordinated, data-driven, outcome-oriented approach to housing” in the state, according to a release. Filka has served in his current position since 2006 and has more than 35 years of government and policy experience in Washington, D.C. and Lansing.
